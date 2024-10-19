Klitschko: A woman was injured during Russia's night attack on the capital
In Darnytsia district of Kyiv, a woman was injured by a piece of an enemy drone that flew through her balcony window. She was hospitalized and underwent surgery.
A woman was injured in the Darnytsia district of Kyiv during a Russian hostile attack. This was reported by the head of the capital, Vitali Klitschko, on Telegram, UNN reports.
A woman was injured in the Darnytsia district of the capital during an enemy attack. She was hospitalized and is undergoing surgery,
Details
It is noted that a small piece of the UAV entered the woman's apartment through the balcony window. There was no other damage to the apartment building.
Recall
On October 18, the Air Defense Forces repelled an enemy drone attack on Kyiv. The combat operation lasted over 4.5 hours, and all UAVs were neutralized without casualties or damage.