Kirovohrad region detains man who cheated relatives of fallen soldiers out of over a million hryvnias

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 107906 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 112043 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 181537 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 145070 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 147605 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140670 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 189458 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112227 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 179233 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104826 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 72041 views
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 45602 views
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 33697 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 62751 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 33739 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 181549 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 189462 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 179236 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 206423 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 195131 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145810 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145410 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149824 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140998 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157643 views
Actual
Kirovohrad region detains man who cheated relatives of fallen soldiers out of over a million hryvnias

Kirovohrad region detains man who cheated relatives of fallen soldiers out of over a million hryvnias

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16075 views

The police detained a 46-year-old man who posed as a lieutenant colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and extorted money from the families of the fallen soldiers. The offender received about 20% of the state payments to the families.

In Kirovograd region, law enforcement officers exposed criminals who were extorting money from relatives of fallen soldiers under the guise of donations to the Armed Forces. This was stated by the National Police, UNN reports.

Details

Operatives of the Strategic Investigations Department in Kirovohrad region together with investigators of the Regional Police Investigation Department exposed a criminal scheme of money misappropriation and its organizer.

He was a 46-year-old resident of the region. The offender was looking for future victims among relatives of military personnel who died during hostilities.

The man was detained on Tuesday, September 17. Police officers with the force support of KORD special forces detained the organizer of the fraud scheme while receiving UAH 300,000 from the mother of the deceased soldier. The suspect was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

During a series of authorized searches at the suspect's places of residence and stay, law enforcement officers found a fake ID in the fictitious name of a lieutenant colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, documents, bank cards, mobile phones, and “draft” records.

The issue of serving a notice of suspicion to the offender, who extorted money from the victims, is being decided under Part 5 Art. 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The full range of persons involved in the illegal activity is being established

- law enforcement summarized.

The man faces punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of five to twelve years with confiscation of property.

Russians create fake copies of the Coordination Headquarters: relatives of prisoners of war warned about fraudsters10.09.24, 21:01 • 31034 views

AddendumAddendum

The National Police said that the man was looking for his military relatives for about UAH 1.1 million.

After illegally obtaining the victims' personal data, the offender would call future victims and, posing as a lieutenant colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, force the grieving relatives to give part of the posthumous payments to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

 - said the National Police. 

It is noted that during a telephone conversation on , the fraudster exerted psychological pressure on the victims, arguing that further actions with the transfer of payments received by the family were necessary to help the army, which continues to fight against the enemy.

In case of refusal, the defendant used threats and intimidation to force relatives to transfer the money.

As a rule, the monthly payment to the offender was about 20% of the amount of the state payment received.

Recall

In Dnipropetrovs'k region , a pseudo-volunteerwas exposed for embezzling almost UAH 1 million in donations she allegedly collected for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarCrimes and emergencies
kirovohrad-oblastKirovohrad Oblast
dnipropetrovsk-oblastDnipropetrovsk Oblast
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine

Contact us about advertising