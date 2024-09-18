Kirovohrad region detains man who cheated relatives of fallen soldiers out of over a million hryvnias

In Kirovograd region, law enforcement officers exposed criminals who were extorting money from relatives of fallen soldiers under the guise of donations to the Armed Forces. This was stated by the National Police, UNN reports.

Details

Operatives of the Strategic Investigations Department in Kirovohrad region together with investigators of the Regional Police Investigation Department exposed a criminal scheme of money misappropriation and its organizer.

He was a 46-year-old resident of the region. The offender was looking for future victims among relatives of military personnel who died during hostilities.

The man was detained on Tuesday, September 17. Police officers with the force support of KORD special forces detained the organizer of the fraud scheme while receiving UAH 300,000 from the mother of the deceased soldier. The suspect was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

During a series of authorized searches at the suspect's places of residence and stay, law enforcement officers found a fake ID in the fictitious name of a lieutenant colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, documents, bank cards, mobile phones, and “draft” records.

The issue of serving a notice of suspicion to the offender, who extorted money from the victims, is being decided under Part 5 Art. 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The full range of persons involved in the illegal activity is being established - law enforcement summarized.

The man faces punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of five to twelve years with confiscation of property.

The National Police said that the man was looking for his military relatives for about UAH 1.1 million.

After illegally obtaining the victims' personal data, the offender would call future victims and, posing as a lieutenant colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, force the grieving relatives to give part of the posthumous payments to the Armed Forces of Ukraine - said the National Police.

It is noted that during a telephone conversation on , the fraudster exerted psychological pressure on the victims, arguing that further actions with the transfer of payments received by the family were necessary to help the army, which continues to fight against the enemy.

In case of refusal, the defendant used threats and intimidation to force relatives to transfer the money.

As a rule, the monthly payment to the offender was about 20% of the amount of the state payment received.

