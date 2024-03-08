Kiper canceled another batch of unnecessary tenders: the budget will save more than half a billion hryvnias

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 15032 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 46582 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 38229 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 201240 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 183007 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 174101 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 219892 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248961 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154778 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371552 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
33%
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 162906 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 57477 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 76019 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 38473 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 30567 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 10542 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 46582 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 201240 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 164309 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 183007 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 9500 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 19048 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 19729 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 31494 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 39367 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Kiper canceled another batch of unnecessary tenders: the budget will save more than half a billion hryvnias

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26135 views

The Working Group on Transparency and Accountability at the Odesa Regional State Administration canceled unnecessary tenders worth more than UAH 509 million, saving money to support the military.

Kiper canceled another batch of unnecessary tenders: the budget will save more than half a billion hryvnias

The working group "Transparency and Accountability" at the Odesa Regional State Administration canceled unnecessary tenders for more than UAH 500 million. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.

Figure of the day: + UAH 509,000,000 in savings on tenders. This is the amount of money that Odesa Oblast communities could have lost due to overpayments in announced procurements. And this is exactly the amount that the working group at the regional administration "Transparency and Accountability" blocked in order to return it back to the budgets for more rational spending. First of all, to support our soldiers 

- he said.

Among the tenders canceled the day before were inflated prices for meat, coal, and unreasonable security services for a million hryvnias.

"These and other tenders will be additionally checked by law enforcement. At the next meeting, we expect responses from the heads of the RVA.

We will continue to work. Rational use of funds is the key to our victory!" Kiper writes.

As a reminder, the Transparency and Accountability Working Group at the Odesa Regional State Administration was launched in October last year.

The working group included representatives of the SBU regional offices, the Prosecutor's Office and the National Police. The Bureau of Economic Security and the NABU are also members. The creation of the working group was announced by the head of the DIA, Oleh Kiper.

"There should be no corruption in the region. Everyone should work exclusively for the Victory. Be as honest and frank as possible," he said.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
