Kiper canceled another batch of unnecessary tenders: the budget will save more than half a billion hryvnias

The working group "Transparency and Accountability" at the Odesa Regional State Administration canceled unnecessary tenders for more than UAH 500 million. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.

Figure of the day: + UAH 509,000,000 in savings on tenders. This is the amount of money that Odesa Oblast communities could have lost due to overpayments in announced procurements. And this is exactly the amount that the working group at the regional administration "Transparency and Accountability" blocked in order to return it back to the budgets for more rational spending. First of all, to support our soldiers - he said.

Among the tenders canceled the day before were inflated prices for meat, coal, and unreasonable security services for a million hryvnias.

"These and other tenders will be additionally checked by law enforcement. At the next meeting, we expect responses from the heads of the RVA.

We will continue to work. Rational use of funds is the key to our victory!" Kiper writes.

As a reminder, the Transparency and Accountability Working Group at the Odesa Regional State Administration was launched in October last year.

The working group included representatives of the SBU regional offices, the Prosecutor's Office and the National Police. The Bureau of Economic Security and the NABU are also members. The creation of the working group was announced by the head of the DIA, Oleh Kiper.

"There should be no corruption in the region. Everyone should work exclusively for the Victory. Be as honest and frank as possible," he said.