King Charles III seen for the first time in public after cancer diagnosis

King Charles III and Queen Camilla were photographed in London, smiling as they greeted supporters in London. The day before, Buckingham Palace announced that Charles III was being treated for cancer, UNN reports citing Sky News.

As indicated, the car with King Charles and Queen Camilla returned to Buckingham Palace. It is indicated that the king's appearance took place after a meeting with his younger son, the Duke of Sussex, which lasted about 45 minutes.

Sky's royal correspondent Laura Bundock said the meeting between the king and Harry was a "remarkable moment.

A royal reunion, but perhaps not a great reconciliation. Although I do think the fact that Prince Harry had to travel thousands of miles for that 45-minute meeting - and keep in mind they hadn't spoken in person in months - means it was important." - She said.

Prince Harry has no plans to meet Prince William during his visit to the UK.

After Buckingham Palace, the royal couple planned to go to their residence in Sandringham, the newspaper writes, where Charles III will continue to work.

Princess Kate returned home two weeks after underwent abdominal surgery in a London hospital.

UNN also reported that the Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson was diagnosed with skin cancer after undergoing breast cancer treatmentlast year.