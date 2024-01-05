Kherson was under enemy attack in the evening and at night: a woman was wounded

Kherson has been under enemy attack since the evening and at night, a woman was injured, there are destructions, and a gas pipe was damaged. This was reported on Friday by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, who showed the consequences of the strikes, UNN reports.

the occupants shelled Kherson all evening and night. An elderly woman was injured in one of the houses. Doctors treated her on the spot - Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

According to him, there is destruction in an apartment building. A gas pipe was also damaged.