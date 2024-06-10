Kherson under enemy attack: explosions are heard in the city center

Kherson is under enemy attack, explosions heard in the city center were reported by the chairman of the Kherson CMA Roman Mrochko, writes UNN.

Details

"Kherson is under enemy fire! Explosions can be heard in the central part of the city. Do not stay in an open space. Go to safer places!"- wrote Mrochko in Telegram.

Recall

A 102-year-old woman was injured as a result of Russian troops shelling a residential building in the Dnipro District of Kherson and was hospitalized