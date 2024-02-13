Kherson is again attacked by Russia: a bus stop and medical facilities came under fire, two people were wounded

Kherson came under another enemy attack around 1 p.m. A public transport stop, residential buildings, and two medical facilities were hit, the head of the Kherson MVA Roman Mrochko said on Tuesday. According to the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, two people were injured, UNN reports.

Around 13.00 Russian terrorists shelled Kherson once again. This time, a public transport stop, residential buildings, and two medical facilities came under massive fire. Witnesses say that the fire was aimed, so it was a miracle that there were no casualties - Mrochko wrote on Telegram.

At the same time, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, clarified on social media that during the enemy shelling of Kherson, "the premises of a medical institution were damaged. Another hit was near a public transport stop. Two women were injured. They have light injuries.

Russian drone drops explosives on a house in Kherson region, wounding two people