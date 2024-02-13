Kherson is again attacked by Russia: a bus stop and medical facilities came under fire, two people were wounded

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 68607 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117545 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122476 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164471 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165081 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267333 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176804 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166830 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148601 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237494 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100234 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 63128 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 34822 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 31537 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 44842 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267333 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237494 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222834 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248295 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234466 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 117545 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100304 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100741 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117242 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117888 views
Actual
Kherson is again attacked by Russia: a bus stop and medical facilities came under fire, two people were wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23271 views

Two women were injured as a result of Russian shelling of Kherson, including near a public transport stop

Kherson came under another enemy attack around 1 p.m. A public transport stop, residential buildings, and two medical facilities were hit, the head of the Kherson MVA Roman Mrochko said on Tuesday. According to the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, two people were injured, UNN reports.

Around 13.00 Russian terrorists shelled Kherson once again. This time, a public transport stop, residential buildings, and two medical facilities came under massive fire. Witnesses say that the fire was aimed, so it was a miracle that there were no casualties

- Mrochko wrote on Telegram.

At the same time, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, clarified on social media that during the enemy shelling of Kherson, "the premises of a medical institution were damaged. Another hit was near a public transport stop. Two women were injured. They have light injuries.

Russian drone drops explosives on a house in Kherson region, wounding two people13.02.24, 15:34 • 27045 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
kherson-oblastKherson Oblast
telegramTelegram
khersonKherson

