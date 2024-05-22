Kharkiv was hit by the Russian Federation: there was a fire at a gas station, a cafe was damaged
Kyiv • UNN
Russian invaders attacked Kharkiv with guided ammunition, causing a fire at a civilian gas station and damaging a cafe, information about the victims is still being clarified.
Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with a controlled ammunition depot, which provoked a fire at a gas station, there is damage to a cafe, information about the victims is being clarified, Oleg Sinegubov, chairman of the Kharkiv RMA, said on Wednesday, UNN writes.
At 13:45, the invaders attacked Kharkiv. pre - guided ammunition. There is a fire at a civil gas station, a cafe is damaged. information about the victims is being updated
Several explosions were heard in Kharkiv22.05.24, 13:56 • 17355 views