Kharkiv was hit by the Russian Federation: there was a fire at a gas station, a cafe was damaged

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with a controlled ammunition depot, which provoked a fire at a gas station, there is damage to a cafe, information about the victims is being clarified, Oleg Sinegubov, chairman of the Kharkiv RMA, said on Wednesday, UNN writes.

At 13:45, the invaders attacked Kharkiv. pre - guided ammunition. There is a fire at a civil gas station, a cafe is damaged. information about the victims is being updated - Sinegubov wrote in Telegram.

Several explosions were heard in Kharkiv