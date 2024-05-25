Kharkiv suffered enemy attacks: a partially destroyed lyceum, a high-rise building, and several cars were damaged
Kyiv • UNN
In Kharkiv, a partially destroyed lyceum, a multi-storey building, and several cars were damaged as a result of enemy aggression, the mayor of the city said.
In Kharkiv, a partially destroyed lyceum, a high-rise building, and several cars were damaged as a result of enemy aggression. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, UNN reports.
A lyceum was partially destroyed as a result of the shelling in Sloboda district. A nearby high-rise building was damaged, as well as several cars.
No information on casualties and injuries has been received so far
Recall
Earlier, the mayor of Kharkiv informed that a series of explosions had occurred in the city.
Explosions occurred in Kharkiv again25.05.24, 00:53 • 25257 views