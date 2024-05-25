Kharkiv shelling: Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office spokesman Dmytro Chubenko gives details

Enemy troops launched four missile attacks on Kharkiv and Kharkiv district, probably with S-300 missiles. There were no casualties, but significant material damage was recorded. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

On May 25, around 1:00 a.m., Russian armed forces launched four missile attacks on Kharkiv and Kharkiv district.

According to preliminary information, the enemy fired with S-300 ballistic missiles.

Thus, in Slobidskyi district, one hit was recorded on the building of a lyceum, and another hit was recorded in an industrial area. In addition, 15 private cars and the facade of a 9-storey residential building sustained significant damage.

Fortunately, there were no casualties.

There were also two hits in Kharkiv district, but there is no data on casualties.

Prosecutors and police investigators are working at the scene to document war crimes. Criminal proceedings have been initiated under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

