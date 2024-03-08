Kharkiv region: Russians attacked Vovchansk with an FPV drone in the afternoon, two people were killed

Russians attacked Vovchansk again. A Russian FPV drone hit a civilian car. At least two people were killed. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN.

Around 3 p.m. in Vovchansk, an enemy FPV drone hit a civilian car. According to preliminary data, a 58-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman were killed. - wrote Sinegubov.

Details

The head of the OIA also said that according to witnesses, there could have been another person in the car. This information is currently being checked.

Optional

Earlier, UNN wrote with reference to Sinegubov that in the morning the Russian army launched a guided aerial bomb on Vovchansk, Kharkiv region. As a result, one person was killed, another was injured, and there were injuries.

Russian strike on Vovchansk: rescuers save a cat