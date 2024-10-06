Kharkiv region: numerous attacks by Russian Federation, one person killed, an elderly man injured - Sinegubov

The enemy fired at the territories of Izium and Kupyansk districts. The shelling caused fires. A 49-year-old man died as a result of shelling of a car.

UNN writes, citing the press service of the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

Details

Over the last day, 22 occupants' attacks took place in the Kupiansk sector; the enemy also tried to storm settlements in the Kharkiv sector 6 times.

In Izium district, near the village of Nyzhche Solone (Borivska TG), a 49-year-old man died as a result of a Lancet UAV shelling. Also, three private houses and a garage burned down as a result of UAV shelling. 87-year-old man was injured.

As a result of the shelling of Kindrashivska and Kurylivska communities, fires broke out, including grass and garbage on an area of 1500 square meters.

