Kharkiv region: mandatory evacuation announced in two more settlements

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 34303 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100146 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 161851 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135086 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141476 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138256 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179635 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111981 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170675 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104701 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139771 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139493 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 86167 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107343 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109480 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 161864 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179641 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170681 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198103 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187143 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139493 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139771 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145597 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137076 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154040 views
Kharkiv region: mandatory evacuation announced in two more settlements

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17600 views

Compulsory evacuation has been announced in the villages of Iziumske and Bohuslavka in Kharkiv region due to constant shelling. The evacuees will be provided with temporary housing, humanitarian, financial and medical assistance.

Mandatory evacuation has been announced in two more settlements in the Kharkiv region. All evacuees will be provided with temporary housing, humanitarian, financial, as well as primary medical and psychological assistance, UNN reports with reference to the Kharkiv RMA.

Details

According to the RMA, the evacuation will take place in the villages of Izyumske in the Izyum starosta district and Bohuslavka in the Bohuslavka starosta district of the Borivska settlement territorial community.

The corresponding Order "On the mandatory evacuation of the population in certain settlements of the Borivska settlement territorial community of the Izyum district" was signed on October 7, 2024.

"Given the constant shelling and the security situation on the territory of Borivske village community, we must evacuate the residents of these settlements as soon as possible. The starostas of the districts in which these settlements are located are obliged to conduct explanatory work on the threat to the lives of local residents. At the same time, the Borivske Children's Service is constantly monitoring the situation with families with children in the community," said Oleksandr Tertyshnyi, head of the Borivske settlement military administration of the Izium district of Kharkiv region.

All evacuees will be provided with temporary housing, humanitarian, financial, and primary medical and psychological assistance. Everyone will be provided with assistance in paperwork and more.

The evacuation process in Kharkiv region is ongoing. Anyone wishing to leave the danger zone can contact the round-the-clock hotline at 0 800 33 92 91.

Sinegubov: Forced evacuation is being considered in northern Kharkiv region due to Russian attacks03.10.24, 12:09 • 17693 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar
kharkiv-oblastKharkiv Oblast
iziumIzium
kharkivKharkiv

