Kharkiv region: mandatory evacuation announced in two more settlements

Mandatory evacuation has been announced in two more settlements in the Kharkiv region. All evacuees will be provided with temporary housing, humanitarian, financial, as well as primary medical and psychological assistance, UNN reports with reference to the Kharkiv RMA.

Details

According to the RMA, the evacuation will take place in the villages of Izyumske in the Izyum starosta district and Bohuslavka in the Bohuslavka starosta district of the Borivska settlement territorial community.

The corresponding Order "On the mandatory evacuation of the population in certain settlements of the Borivska settlement territorial community of the Izyum district" was signed on October 7, 2024.

"Given the constant shelling and the security situation on the territory of Borivske village community, we must evacuate the residents of these settlements as soon as possible. The starostas of the districts in which these settlements are located are obliged to conduct explanatory work on the threat to the lives of local residents. At the same time, the Borivske Children's Service is constantly monitoring the situation with families with children in the community," said Oleksandr Tertyshnyi, head of the Borivske settlement military administration of the Izium district of Kharkiv region.

All evacuees will be provided with temporary housing, humanitarian, financial, and primary medical and psychological assistance. Everyone will be provided with assistance in paperwork and more.

The evacuation process in Kharkiv region is ongoing. Anyone wishing to leave the danger zone can contact the round-the-clock hotline at 0 800 33 92 91.

Sinegubov: Forced evacuation is being considered in northern Kharkiv region due to Russian attacks