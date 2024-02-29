Kharkiv region: 27 foster families and children's homes received financial support - UAH 50 thousand

In the Kharkiv region, 27 foster families and family-type children's homes (FTCs) received cash certificates of 50 thousand hryvnias. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Administration of Children's Services, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

In the Kharkiv region, 27 foster families and family-type orphanages received certificates worth UAH 50 thousand each.

This was made possible thanks to the funds allocated from the regional budget under the Program for the Support and Development of Family Forms of Education in Kharkiv Region for 2023-2027.

Currently, more than 97% of children in the region are provided with foster families and family-type children's homes.

