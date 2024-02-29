$41.340.03
Kharkiv region: 27 foster families and children's homes received financial support - UAH 50 thousand

Kyiv • UNN

 • 33965 views

27 foster families and family-type orphanages in Kharkiv Oblast received cash certificates worth UAH 50,000 each from the regional budget.

Kharkiv region: 27 foster families and children's homes received financial support - UAH 50 thousand

In the Kharkiv region, 27 foster families and family-type children's homes (FTCs) received cash certificates of 50 thousand hryvnias. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Administration of Children's Services, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

Details

In the Kharkiv region, 27 foster families and family-type orphanages received certificates worth UAH 50 thousand each.

This was made possible thanks to the funds allocated from the regional budget under the Program for the Support and Development of Family Forms of Education in Kharkiv Region for 2023-2027.

Add

Currently, more than 97% of children in the region are provided with foster families and family-type children's homes.                              

An elderly man was killed for making a remark: 3 russian invaders identified in Kharkiv region28.02.24, 23:53 • 60140 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

Society
Kharkiv
