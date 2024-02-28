An elderly man was killed for making a remark: 3 russian invaders identified in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv region, 3 russian soldiers who shot a 70-year-old man for making a remark have been identified. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

In the village of Makarove, Bohodukhiv district, Kharkiv region, three occupants who committed a heinous crime during the seizure of the village have been identified.

On May 3, 2022, three soldiers of the enemy army arrived in the captured village of Makarove, Bohodukhiv district, Kharkiv region, in a Niva car.

During the visit to the agricultural enterprise, the occupiers fired at the animals, and they found a 70-year-old local resident who worked there as a security guard. The man made a remark to the russians, noting that the shots were scaring the cattle.

The outraged occupants left the place, but when they returned on May 5, they killed the 70-year-old guard.

According to the information, a 34-year-old russian soldier got out of the car and shot twice in the back of a civilian who was going to work. Two other suspects made sure there were no witnesses.

The victim died on the spot. However, the russians began kicking the victim to check his condition.

The issue of announcing persons suspected of being wanted is currently being considered.

