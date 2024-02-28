$41.340.03
An elderly man was killed for making a remark: 3 russian invaders identified in Kharkiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60140 views

In Kharkiv region, three people have been identified as russian military personnel. The occupiers are accused of killing a 70-year-old man after he made a comment.

An elderly man was killed for making a remark: 3 russian invaders identified in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv region, 3 russian soldiers who shot a 70-year-old man for making a remark have been identified. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

In the village of Makarove, Bohodukhiv district, Kharkiv region, three occupants who committed a heinous crime during the seizure of the village have been identified.

On May 3, 2022, three soldiers of the enemy army arrived in the captured village of Makarove, Bohodukhiv district, Kharkiv region, in a Niva car.

During the visit to the agricultural enterprise, the occupiers fired at the animals, and they found a 70-year-old local resident who worked there as a security guard. The man made a remark to the russians, noting that the shots were scaring the cattle.

The outraged occupants left the place, but when they returned on May 5, they killed the 70-year-old guard.

According to the information, a 34-year-old russian soldier got out of the car and shot twice in the back of a civilian who was going to work. Two other suspects made sure there were no witnesses.

The victim died on the spot. However, the russians began kicking the victim to check his condition.

Add

The issue of announcing persons suspected of being wanted is currently being considered.

First suspicion of ecocide served to russian general and 4 more officers for shelling of Kharkiv research nuclear reactor - Prosecutor General's Office14.02.24, 18:19 • 22087 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarCrimes and emergencies
Bohodukhiv
Kharkiv
