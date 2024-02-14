First suspicion of ecocide served to russian general and 4 more officers for shelling of Kharkiv research nuclear reactor - Prosecutor General's Office

For the first time, Ukrainian prosecutors have notified a russian colonel general and four of his subordinates of suspicion of committing the crime of ecocide. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports.

For the first time, Ukrainian prosecutors have served a notice of suspicion of ecocide, along with the crime of aggression and war crimes, on a russian colonel general and four of his subordinates. This will be the first case in the world to prosecute for the crime of ecocide committed during the war - said Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin.

According to the investigation, all the suspects ordered the shelling of the Neutron Source research facility in Kharkiv. In 2022, this nuclear facility was attacked 74 times with various types of weapons, including aircraft bombs and cluster munitions. The prosecutor's office believes that these attacks were not accidental. According to the investigation, the political and military leadership of the aggressor state was well aware of the existence and location of this nuclear facility.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the suspected commander was also involved in crimes in Syria for which he was not held accountable.