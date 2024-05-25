Kharkiv night shelling: mayor provides updated information

As a result of hostile attacks in Kharkiv, new material damage was recorded. Fortunately, there were no casualties. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.

Details

The enemy attacked an educational facility in Sloboda district. The S-300 missile hit destroyed the educational institution's workshop and 31 cars, partially destroyed the main building of the institution, and smashed windows in several high-rise buildings around it. A supermarket nearby was also damaged - Ihor Terekhov informed .

According to information, fortunately, there were no civilian casualties.

