Kharkiv attacked by enemy with S-300 missiles in the morning, there is one injured - RMA

In Kharkiv, Russian troops attacked this morning with S-300 missiles, there were hits, and a woman was reported injured, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleg Syniehubov, said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

The shelling of Kharkiv with S-300 missiles began at 6:00 a.m., with hits recorded in the Sloboda district. There is damage to non-residential infrastructure. A 52-year-old woman sustained light injuries, she was not hospitalized. Inspection of the sites continues - Syniehubov wrote on social media.

Details

According to Syniehubov, about 22 settlements of the Kharkiv region were hit by enemy artillery and mortar fire during the day, in particular: Vovchansk, Okhrimivka, Varvarivka, Kozacha Lopan, Mala Vovcha, Pishchane, Petropavlivka, Kislivka, Kotlyarivka, etc. The occupiers intensified their attacks with guided aerial bombs, during the day they shelled Veterinarne, Okhrimivka, Mala Vovcha, Pishchane, and others.