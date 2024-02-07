Kharkiv attacked by enemy with S-300 missiles in the morning, there is one injured - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
This morning, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with S-300 missiles, wounding one woman.
In Kharkiv, Russian troops attacked this morning with S-300 missiles, there were hits, and a woman was reported injured, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleg Syniehubov, said on Wednesday, UNN reports.
The shelling of Kharkiv with S-300 missiles began at 6:00 a.m., with hits recorded in the Sloboda district. There is damage to non-residential infrastructure. A 52-year-old woman sustained light injuries, she was not hospitalized. Inspection of the sites continues
Details
According to Syniehubov, about 22 settlements of the Kharkiv region were hit by enemy artillery and mortar fire during the day, in particular: Vovchansk, Okhrimivka, Varvarivka, Kozacha Lopan, Mala Vovcha, Pishchane, Petropavlivka, Kislivka, Kotlyarivka, etc. The occupiers intensified their attacks with guided aerial bombs, during the day they shelled Veterinarne, Okhrimivka, Mala Vovcha, Pishchane, and others.