Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 34144 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100139 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 161838 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135082 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141474 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138256 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179630 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111981 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170671 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104701 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Keeper visited Donetsk region: met with soldiers and inspected the construction of fortifications

Keeper visited Donetsk region: met with soldiers and inspected the construction of fortifications

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17071 views

Oleg Kiper met with the soldiers of the 28th Brigade and workers from Odesa region at the front line. He discussed further cooperation with the head of the Donetsk RMA and emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine's defenders.

The head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, paid a working visit to Donetsk region, UNN reports. 

Details

During the trip, Kiper visited the soldiers of the 28th separate mechanized brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign under the command of Oleksiy Halabuda at the front line in Donetsk region.

"Our soldiers are demonstrating incredible resilience and professionalism while defending their homeland from the enemy.

He also met and supported workers from Odesa Oblast communities who are building fortifications in Donetsk Oblast. Their tireless daily work helps to strengthen the defense line. I thank everyone for their dedication and steadfastness!" - he wrote

Kiper also met with Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk RMA, to discuss further cooperation and assistance to the Donetsk region.

"Together, from the rear to the front line, we are building the future of our free and independent Ukraine step by step. Odesa region will always be a reliable support for all those who defend our land. Glory to Ukraine!" - he summarized.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
odesa-oblastOdesa Oblast
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk
odesaOdesa

