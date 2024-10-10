Keeper visited Donetsk region: met with soldiers and inspected the construction of fortifications

The head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, paid a working visit to Donetsk region, UNN reports.

Details

During the trip, Kiper visited the soldiers of the 28th separate mechanized brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign under the command of Oleksiy Halabuda at the front line in Donetsk region.

"Our soldiers are demonstrating incredible resilience and professionalism while defending their homeland from the enemy.

He also met and supported workers from Odesa Oblast communities who are building fortifications in Donetsk Oblast. Their tireless daily work helps to strengthen the defense line. I thank everyone for their dedication and steadfastness!" - he wrote

Kiper also met with Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk RMA, to discuss further cooperation and assistance to the Donetsk region.

"Together, from the rear to the front line, we are building the future of our free and independent Ukraine step by step. Odesa region will always be a reliable support for all those who defend our land. Glory to Ukraine!" - he summarized.