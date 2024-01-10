Keeper: Schools in Odesa region return to full-time education tomorrow

Tomorrow, educational institutions of Odesa region of all types and forms of ownership will return to full-time education. The head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, wrote about this on his tg-channel, UNN reports .

Thanks to the coordinated work of our utilities, power engineers and all services involved in overcoming the consequences of the severe weather conditions, educational institutions of Odesa region of all types and forms of ownership will return to full-time education tomorrow. Institutions will operate in their normal mode. Depending on the form of education they chose at the beginning of the school year - full-time or mixed - Kiper said.

As a reminder, due to bad weather on January 8 and 9, schools in Odesa region were switched to remote operation.

