Due to bad weather, 523 settlements remain without electricity

Due to squally winds, icy lines, fallen poles and ice, 523 settlements remain without power. The biggest problems with electricity are in Dnipropetrovs'k and Kirovohrad regions. UNN reports this with reference to the Ministry of Energy.

Power engineers continue to restore power supply to consumers cut off from the grid as a result of the bad weather. Over the past day, about 500 settlements in Dnipropetrovska, Odesa, Mykolaivska, Kirovohradska and Zaporizka oblasts have been supplied with electricity. At the same time, 523 settlements are still without power