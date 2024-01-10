Due to bad weather, 523 settlements remain without electricity
Kyiv • UNN
Squally winds and ice disrupted power supply to 523 settlements, mostly in Dnipropetrovska and Kirovohradska oblasts; repairs are ongoing.
Due to squally winds, icy lines, fallen poles and ice, 523 settlements remain without power. The biggest problems with electricity are in Dnipropetrovs'k and Kirovohrad regions. UNN reports this with reference to the Ministry of Energy.
Power engineers continue to restore power supply to consumers cut off from the grid as a result of the bad weather. Over the past day, about 500 settlements in Dnipropetrovska, Odesa, Mykolaivska, Kirovohradska and Zaporizka oblasts have been supplied with electricity. At the same time, 523 settlements are still without power
The largest number of power outages is in Dnipropetrovska oblast (186), Kirovohradska oblast (107), Mykolaivska oblast (99) and Odeska oblast (97). There are also power outages in Chernihiv, Sumy and Zaporizhzhia regions.
The most common cause of outages is reportedly icy lines and fallen poles.
Currently, 153 crews, 422 workers, and 174 pieces of equipment are involved in repairing the damage and restoring power supply.
