Keeper on possible "threats of spring": Odesa region is ready for all scenarios, construction of defensive fortifications is in active phase

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 14943 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 46198 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 38039 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 200812 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 182713 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 173990 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 219827 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248942 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154765 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371542 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

+20°
3.4m/s
33%
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 162906 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 57477 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 76019 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 38473 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 30567 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 10333 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 46198 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 200812 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 163999 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 182713 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 9402 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 19009 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 19694 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 31340 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 39211 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Keeper on possible "threats of spring": Odesa region is ready for all scenarios, construction of defensive fortifications is in active phase

Kyiv • UNN

 • 53991 views

Odesa region is actively building defensive fortifications to prepare for any scenario, said the head of the RMA.

Keeper on possible "threats of spring": Odesa region is ready for all scenarios, construction of defensive fortifications is in active phase

Odesa region is ready for any possible scenario, including the "Transnistrian" one. The region began to build defensive fortifications in advance, and now this process is in an active phase. The head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper said this on the air of "Topics with Natalia Moseychuk", UNN reports.

He emphasized that this is not a public topic, but noted that all the necessary measures to defend and strengthen the region are being taken in advance.

Defensive fortifications have been built in Odesa region for a long time. We have 400 kilometers of border territory, including the Transnistrian segment. The defenses were ready in advance. We have our own fortifications on the Crimean side and on the water side. We are building them and strengthening them. Let's be frank and realistic: the threat is not being removed today. We do not know what is going on in the enemy's mind

- he said.

The regional state administration provides the military with all the necessary resources, Kiper continued.

"We are providing everything that is required. Everything is done promptly, which is why we were involved in these processes. In addition, today we have the opportunity to sign direct defense contracts. This was done to avoid the issue of time and bureaucracy, because time is valuable today.

Odesa region is our people, and guests of the region must be convinced that we are doing everything for their safety. They need to be calm, work, earn money, and pay taxes that we spend on the military and the construction of defense facilities. The process is ongoing, it is indispensable," he said. 

The draft strategy for the restoration of Odesa region is ready - the Embassy of Switzerland21.02.24, 22:25 • 32449 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWarUNN-Odesa
Odesa
