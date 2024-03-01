Keeper on possible "threats of spring": Odesa region is ready for all scenarios, construction of defensive fortifications is in active phase

Odesa region is ready for any possible scenario, including the "Transnistrian" one. The region began to build defensive fortifications in advance, and now this process is in an active phase. The head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper said this on the air of "Topics with Natalia Moseychuk", UNN reports.

He emphasized that this is not a public topic, but noted that all the necessary measures to defend and strengthen the region are being taken in advance.

Defensive fortifications have been built in Odesa region for a long time. We have 400 kilometers of border territory, including the Transnistrian segment. The defenses were ready in advance. We have our own fortifications on the Crimean side and on the water side. We are building them and strengthening them. Let's be frank and realistic: the threat is not being removed today. We do not know what is going on in the enemy's mind - he said.

The regional state administration provides the military with all the necessary resources, Kiper continued.

"We are providing everything that is required. Everything is done promptly, which is why we were involved in these processes. In addition, today we have the opportunity to sign direct defense contracts. This was done to avoid the issue of time and bureaucracy, because time is valuable today.

Odesa region is our people, and guests of the region must be convinced that we are doing everything for their safety. They need to be calm, work, earn money, and pay taxes that we spend on the military and the construction of defense facilities. The process is ongoing, it is indispensable," he said.

