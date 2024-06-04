KCSA is being searched - mass media
Kyiv • UNN
According to media reports, the building of the Kyiv city state administration is being searched. It is not reported who exactly is being searched.
Details
At the same time, it is not specified who exactly is being searched.
Recall
In January, law enforcement officers exposed the deputy director of one of the departments of KCSA and his accomplice on a bribe. The official demanded a 20 percent "kickback" from the capital's businessman for the opportunity to receive preferential financing.