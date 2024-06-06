Kazakhstan does not support sanctions against Russia, but will comply with them - Deputy Prime Minister

Kazakhstan does not support the sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union on Russia, but will adhere to them. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin on June 5, reports UNN with reference to Zakon.kz.

Details

According to Zhumangarin, many logistics and trade chains in Kazakhstan were severed due to sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union against Russia.

Meanwhile, we are not members of coalitions, we do not support this unilateral sanctions policy, but we will adhere to it, because it is economically beneficial for us. We have a small economy, of course, we will not be able to withstand the rehabilitation pressure. Therefore, we are constantly in dialogue, we have centers that work directly with the United States and the European Union Serik Zhumangarin declared.

He added that within the framework of the ongoing rehabilitation policy, Kazakhstan manages to get its positions. In addition, thanks to Ukraine's foreign policy, there is always a chance to warn about what measures can be taken against certain companies.

Recall

In November 2023, the EU Special Envoy for sanctions, David O'sullivan, said at a briefing in Astana that the European Union respects the position of countries, in particular Kazakhstan, that do not join the sanctions, since this is the decision of each state.

G7 and EU countries want to impose restrictions on banks that help Russia evade sanctions - Bloomberg