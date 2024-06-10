Kabami strike on Kharkiv: another victim was taken out from under the rubble, a total of 8 wounded

On Monday, June 10, in Kharkiv, after a Russian attack, another victim was taken out from under the rubble of the House. This was stated by the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov, reports UNN.

Terekhov said that the victim has already been sent to the hospital.

Russian attack on Kharkiv: a 75-year-old man is released from the rubble

As soon as the victim was taken out from under the rubble of a private house. They were taken to the hospital by ambulance Terekhov declared.

Chairman of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov said that in general, as a result of the shelling of a wild boar in the Kiev and Saltovsky districts of Kharkiv, 8 people were injured: 5 men and 3 women. 70 garages and 22 cars were also damaged.

One of the ammunition did not explode, so people are temporarily resettled from their homes for detonation Sinegubov noted.

According to Terekhov, Kharkiv was hit by three Kabami. One of the hits fell on a garage cooperative, there was a fire and there is information about at least two injured.

Subsequently, it became known that the number of victims as a result of enemy strikes on Kharkiv increased to 6. In addition, there may be people under the rubble of one of the private houses.