Journalists regain access to the Verkhovna Rada: Stefanchuk signed a decree

Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk has signed a decree allowing journalists to cover the activities of the parliament directly in its premises during martial law, UNN reports, citing a parliamentary statement on Wednesday.

The Speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk has signed a decree on the admission of journalists to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine under martial law. As a result, journalists are able to cover the activities of the parliament directly in its premises - the Verkhovna Rada reported on Telegram.

A decree signed by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk approved the Regulation "On Accreditation of the Media at the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the Ninth Convocation for the Period of Martial Law in Ukraine.

The day before, the Speaker of the Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk and the Head of the Parliament's Secretariat Viacheslav Shtuchnyi met with journalists and informed them about the peculiarities of working in the press center, in particular, about actions during the air alert.

The journalists were also explained the peculiarities of access to the parliament building, taking into account security issues, and the requirements to be met.

