Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Journalists will be given back access to the Parliament - Chief of Staff of the Verkhovna Rada

Journalists will be given back access to the Parliament - Chief of Staff of the Verkhovna Rada

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 100276 views

Journalists will have access to cover parliamentary sessions in the Verkhovna Rada with additional accreditation and security checks, as was the case during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Media representatives are being granted access to the Verkhovna Rada to cover the work of the parliament during plenary sessions in the same mode as during the coronavirus pandemic. This was announced by the Chief of Staff of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Vyacheslav Shtuchny during a roundtable discussion on "On the access of journalists to the sidelines of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine," an UNN correspondent reports.

We are returning to the practice that we had during the kovid, where 20-30 media representatives could be present at one time. We will hold additional accreditation for media representatives, and some have already submitted their documents for verification. We will check together with the special services to ensure that there are no people involved in certain events related to Russia. These will be media representatives who cover the activities of the Parliament... Therefore, we are ready for additional accreditation

- said Shtuchny.

According to him, in the near future, journalists  will be briefed, shown and told what the procedure for access to the government quarter, the Verkhovna Rada building and the procedure for media representatives during air  alert will be.

Shtuchnyi also emphasized that there is no bomb shelter in the parliament.

Valentyna Savitska, a representative of the State Protection Department, noted that it will be necessary to properly verify those media representatives who will be allowed to enter the building of the Verkhovna Rada. According to her, more than 4,000 journalists have previously been accredited to the Rada.

Addendum 

Earlier, dozens of civil society organizations and media representatives called on the Verkhovna Rada to allow journalists to attend parliamentary sessions and to the sidelines.

For reference

Starting February 24, 2022, Ukrainians cannot even find out in advance when the next plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada will be held and what the agenda is. Such information appears on the VR website later.

A resolution was also approved that banned the parliamentary TV channel from broadcasting live broadcasts from the sessions. Recordings are made public only later on YouTube.

At the same time, some MPs not only quote the Rada meetings in their Telegram channels, but even broadcast live broadcasts from the Verkhovna Rada meetings on TikTok.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising