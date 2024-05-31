Journalist Khilyuk, who was abducted by the Russian Federation in 2022, is in captivity and is awaiting exchange

Ukrainian journalist Dmytro Khilyuk, who was exposed by Russia in 2022, is alive. The man is still in Russian captivity and is awaiting an exchange. This was reported today by one of the released prisoners writes Suspilne, reports UNN.

Details

Today, Ukraine conducted an exchange of prisoners of war with the Russian Federation, and one of the released Ukrainians said that he shared a cell with Khilyuk, who is in Russian captivity, for almost 11 months.

Dmytro Khilyuk from UNIAN sends greetings to his parents and brother. Best congratulations to all. He says he's alive and hopes to be released - said one of the released Ukrainians.

For Reference

Dmytro Khilyuk, a journalist for the Unian news agency, covered political events and trials related to the war. It is known that he was abducted in March 2022.

At that time, the man was in the village of Kozarovichi, Vyshgorod district, Kiev region.

Recall

Russia has confirmed that it is holding Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchina captive. The woman disappeared in the occupied territory of Ukraine in the summer of 2023. Since then, requests from Victoria's relatives to the Russian authorities have remained unanswered, until in May of this year they received a letter from the Russian Defense Ministry.