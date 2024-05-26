Jewish school in Toronto comes under fire - Le Monde

Several shots were fired at a Jewish school for girls in the Canadian metropolis of Toronto. The facade of the Jewish school was damaged, no casualties were reported. This was reported by UNN with reference to Le Monde.

Details

In Toronto, Canada, unknown persons opened fire on a Jewish school for girls. According to the police, no one was injured in the incident that occurred yesterday morning. The suspects got out of a dark-colored car and opened fire at the Bais Chaya Mushka Elementary School in the North York neighborhood. The facade of the Jewish school was damaged.

It has now been announced that police will increase their presence in the area, as well as in other schools and synagogues. Police Inspector Paul Krawczyk announced this at a press briefing.

We are not going to ignore the obvious: what happened here and who was the target of the shooting. But at the same time, it would be wrong at this stage to just make assumptions - Mr. Kravchyk said.

The information about the shelling caused a number of condemnations from politicians and Jewish organizations.

Reports of a shooting at a Jewish elementary school in North York are disgusting. The perpetrators of this brazen act of anti-Semitism must be brought to justice," said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the social network X.

The Jewish organization Friends of the Simon Wiesenthal Center (FSWC) also reacted to the shooting with "horror.

"This shocking escalation of violence against innocent Jewish children should serve as a warning signal to political leaders in our city and across the country," said FSWC Director Michael Levitt.

In November, a Jewish school in Montreal, Quebec, was hit by gunfire twice within a week. There were no casualties then either.

Addendum

These events take place against the backdrop of the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

The war in the Gaza Strip began on October 7 after Hamas militantsinfiltrated from Gaza and attacked Israeli territory, killing more than 1,170 people, mostly civilians, according to AFP estimates based on official Israeli data. In response, the Israeli army launched an offensive on Palestinian territory.

