Jewish school in Toronto comes under fire - Le Monde

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 79711 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140606 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 145644 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240353 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172119 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163816 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148037 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220112 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112959 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206608 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Jewish school in Toronto comes under fire - Le Monde

Jewish school in Toronto comes under fire - Le Monde

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24556 views

Several shots were fired at a Jewish girls' school in Toronto. The facade was damaged, but there were no casualties. The event was condemned by politicians and Jewish organizations as a brazen act of anti-Semitism.

Several shots were fired at a Jewish school for girls in the Canadian metropolis of Toronto. The facade of the Jewish school was damaged, no casualties were reported. This was reported by UNN with reference to Le Monde.

Details

In Toronto, Canada, unknown persons opened fire on a Jewish school for girls. According to the police, no one was injured in the incident that occurred yesterday morning. The suspects got out of a dark-colored car and opened fire at the Bais Chaya Mushka Elementary School in the North York neighborhood. The facade of the Jewish school was damaged.

It has now been announced that police will increase their presence in the area, as well as in other schools and synagogues. Police Inspector Paul Krawczyk announced this at a press briefing.

We are not going to ignore the obvious: what happened here and who was the target of the shooting. But at the same time, it would be wrong at this stage to just make assumptions 

- Mr. Kravchyk said.

The information about the shelling caused a number of condemnations from politicians and Jewish organizations.

Reports of a shooting at a Jewish elementary school in North York are disgusting. The perpetrators of this brazen act of anti-Semitism must be brought to justice," said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the social network X.

The Jewish organization Friends of the Simon Wiesenthal Center (FSWC) also reacted to the shooting with "horror.

"This shocking escalation of violence against innocent Jewish children should serve as a warning signal to political leaders in our city and across the country," said FSWC Director Michael Levitt.

In November, a Jewish school in Montreal, Quebec, was hit by gunfire twice within a week. There were no casualties then either.

AddendumAddendum

These events take place against the backdrop of the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. 

The war in the Gaza Strip began on October 7 after Hamas militantsinfiltrated from Gaza and attacked Israeli territory, killing more than 1,170 people, mostly civilians, according to AFP estimates based on official Israeli data. In response, the Israeli army launched an offensive on Palestinian territory.

Mass protests against Netanyahu's government erupt in Israel: police use water cannons, arrests made26.05.24, 11:00 • 103616 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

