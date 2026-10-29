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Jennifer Lawrence confessed that she secretly argues with strangers on TikTok from an anonymous account

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

The actress confessed that she runs an anonymous TikTok account and debates with users. She is considering revealing her profile.

Jennifer Lawrence confessed that she secretly argues with strangers on TikTok from an anonymous account

Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence revealed that she uses an anonymous TikTok account where she gets into arguments with other users. The star is even considering revealing her identity on the social network. TMZ reports this, citing the Call Her Daddy podcast, writes UNN.

Details

During the conversation, the actress admitted that she does not limit herself to watching short videos, but actively participates in discussions and argues with strangers.

At the same time, the users she debates may not even realize that they are communicating with one of Hollywood's most famous actresses.

Lawrence is considering revealing her account

According to TMZ, the actress spoke about her TikTok activity in an interview for the Call Her Daddy podcast, published on October 28.

Jennifer Lawrence revealed how her husband threatened to send her to a hotel because of an unpleasant smell28.10.26, 05:05 • 39934 views

Despite her anonymity, Lawrence does not rule out showing the public her profile one day. However, she has not yet said when exactly she might do so.

Jennifer Lawrence is known for her roles in the "The Hunger Games" franchise, the "X-Men" films, and "Silver Linings Playbook," for which she received an Oscar.

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Stepan Haftko

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