Jennifer Lawrence called Kourtney Kardashian unbearable – the reality show star unexpectedly responded to the criticism

Kourtney Kardashian commented on the words of Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence, who previously called her "more annoying than ever." The reality TV star said that after Lawrence's high-profile remark, the actress personally wrote her a letter. E! News reports, writes UNN.

Details

During the premiere of season 8 of "The Kardashians," Kourtney admitted that she was initially surprised by the criticism, but later took it with humor.

Lawrence herself previously explained that she was annoyed by Kourtney's habit of turning ordinary decisions into grand statements. In particular, the actress poked fun at her stories about giving up certain clothes and a television in the bedroom.

Lawrence wrote Kardashian a personal letter

According to Kourtney, in the letter Jennifer explained her behavior by saying that she feels so close to the Kardashian family that she is like one of the sisters.

When I watched it again, I thought that, actually, it wasn't all that bad – Kourtney admitted.

At the same time, the star joked that she was ready to have the same kind of fight with Lawrence as she once had with her sister Kim Kardashian. She was referring to the highly publicized conflict between the sisters that was shown on the reality show in 2020.

Kourtney added that the actress's comments came during a difficult period for her, when she was feeling a wave of criticism from viewers. Despite this, she called Jennifer's letter very pleasant and assured everyone that she held no grudge.

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