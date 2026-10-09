Catherine Zeta-Jones admitted that she had not read Michael Douglas's scandalous memoirs and explained why
Kyiv • UNN
The actress received the book only recently and has not yet had time to read it. She says that the details of her husband's past that were made public did not surprise her.
Hollywood actress Catherine Zeta-Jones admitted that she still has not read her husband Michael Douglas's new memoir, although the book has already caused quite a stir because of the candid details of his past. She said this in an interview with E! News, reports UNN.
Details
According to the 57-year-old actress, she received her copy of the book "One Hell of a Ride" only the day before. Recently, Zeta-Jones has been busy filming the third season of the series "Wednesday" and working on the new project "Kill Jackie."
Michael Douglas confessed to a secret affair with Kathleen Turner after 40 years of denials03.10.26, 02:06 • 44093 views
Despite her husband's high-profile revelations, including stories about his former romantic relationships, the actress assured that none of the details that had already reached the press surprised her.
What Zeta-Jones thinks about her husband's candid memoir
He has been writing his book for quite a long time. Over the past few years, I have been working on "Wednesday" and "Kill Jackie," and I am simply happy for him. It is a wonderful legacy
Zeta-Jones also shared the secret of their long-lasting marriage. According to her, over more than 25 years of married life, they have learned to support each other, maintain a sense of humor, and give their partner the freedom to develop professionally.
Be kind to each other. And we have a very similar, twisted, dry sense of humor
The actress added that even during lengthy shoots, she and Douglas try to find time to meet. The couple are raising two children together – 26-year-old Dylan and 23-year-old Carys.
Kathleen Turner reacted to Michael Douglas's confession about their secret affair 40 years ago05.10.26, 02:06 • 38733 views