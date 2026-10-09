Catherine Zeta-Jones admitted that she had not read Michael Douglas's scandalous memoirs and explained why

Hollywood actress Catherine Zeta-Jones admitted that she still has not read her husband Michael Douglas's new memoir, although the book has already caused quite a stir because of the candid details of his past. She said this in an interview with E! News, reports UNN.

Details

According to the 57-year-old actress, she received her copy of the book "One Hell of a Ride" only the day before. Recently, Zeta-Jones has been busy filming the third season of the series "Wednesday" and working on the new project "Kill Jackie."

Michael Douglas confessed to a secret affair with Kathleen Turner after 40 years of denials

Despite her husband's high-profile revelations, including stories about his former romantic relationships, the actress assured that none of the details that had already reached the press surprised her.

What Zeta-Jones thinks about her husband's candid memoir

He has been writing his book for quite a long time. Over the past few years, I have been working on "Wednesday" and "Kill Jackie," and I am simply happy for him. It is a wonderful legacy – the actress said.

Zeta-Jones also shared the secret of their long-lasting marriage. According to her, over more than 25 years of married life, they have learned to support each other, maintain a sense of humor, and give their partner the freedom to develop professionally.

Be kind to each other. And we have a very similar, twisted, dry sense of humor – she explained.

The actress added that even during lengthy shoots, she and Douglas try to find time to meet. The couple are raising two children together – 26-year-old Dylan and 23-year-old Carys.

Kathleen Turner reacted to Michael Douglas's confession about their secret affair 40 years ago