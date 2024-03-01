$41.340.03
Japan imposes new sanctions against Russia for the war in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26672 views

Japan has imposed new sanctions on 12 individuals and 36 organizations associated with Russia.

Japan imposes new sanctions against Russia for the war in Ukraine

 Japan has imposed sanctions on 12 more people and 36 organizations linked to Russia. The sanctions include freezing assets, blocking accounts, and export restrictions. This was reported by UNN with reference to the government of Japan. 

Details 

Sanctions were imposed on individuals considered directly involved in the illegal annexation of Crimea and the occupation of Ukrainian territories. 

Sanctions freeze assets of  12 individuals and 8 legal entities. 

The list includes: 

  • Head of the Chechen government Muslim Khuchiev;
  • Zamid Chalayev, commander of the special police regiment named after the Hero of Russia Akhmat-Khadzhi Kadyrov of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Chechnya;
  • son of the former governor of the Krasnoyarsk region, artem uss. 

Another 29 organizations were banned  from exporting goods that contribute to the strengthening of the industrial infrastructure of the Russian Federation. Imports of diamonds from Russia were also banned.

About: 

  • "Atomflot;
  • Kalashnikov Concerns;
  • "Almaz-Antey;
  • "Uralvagonzavod;
  • "Basalt";
  • United Shipbuilding Corporation;
  • Artek camp. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

