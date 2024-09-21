It's “loud” in occupied Crimea: explosions were heard in Sevastopol and Simferopol

At least four explosions were heard in occupied Simferopol. This was reported to Krym.Realii by a local resident, UNN reports.

The explosions triggered car alarms in the Mate Zalki neighborhood and the bus station.

In addition, according to Crimean Wind, Russian air defense was operating in Sevastopol and Bakhchisarai.

According to the Astra Telegram channel, traffic was stopped on the streets of Sevastopol, and the authorities urged residents to leave the coastal areas. A missile alert was briefly declared on the peninsula. An attack with ballistic missiles was reported.

There were no casualties or damage.