Italy strengthens cooperation with Ukraine in the field of export risk insurance - Ministry of Economy

Italy is stepping up cooperation with Ukraine, in particular on export risk insurance and investment attraction, the Ministry of Economy reported, UNN writes.

Details

The Ukrainian and Italian sides discussed issues of attracting investment and reducing risks for business. The government has already launched a ship insurance program with Marsh McLennan and a pool of insurance companies led by ASCOT. The next step is to insure cargo and increase investment through other insurance products, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian side reportedly "urged the Italian export credit agency SACE to strengthen cooperation with Ukraine, expand the types of risks covered, etc.

In particular, as noted, "the Italian export credit agency SACE will allocate 1.5 billion euros to support trade and financial transactions, including in the healthcare and infrastructure sectors.

In addition, the export credit agency SIMEST intends to support investments of Italian companies in Ukraine and provide export credits, concessional lending and direct investments.

"Our vision for economic recovery is reflected in strategic documents that are currently at the final stage of approval by our partners. We are counting on the support of our Italian partners and the G7 Ambassadors Group to increase the capacity of the Ukrainian economy," said First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko.

