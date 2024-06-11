Italy announced a new package of assistance to Ukraine for 140 million euros

Italy plans to provide Ukraine with a new package of assistance in the amount of 140 million euros. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy Antonio Tajani during a speech at the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2024 on Tuesday, the correspondent of UNN reports.

We have a new package of military assistance, and first of all there is air defense... a new package - 140 million euros. Infrastructure activities include railways, agriculture, healthcare, mine clearance, and so on. The new decision of the Italian government is also 45 million euros for restoration told Tajani.

In addition, according to him, a declaration of mutual understanding will be signed between the Ukrainian and Italian sides today.

Earlier, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani confirmedthat the country will transfer the second SAMP/T air defense system to Ukraine.