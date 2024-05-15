It was loud in the area of the Belbek airfield near the occupied Sevastopol at night, locals say "something is still burning"

Last night, it was loud near the Belbek airfield near Sevastopol in the temporarily occupied Crimea, according to the Crimean Wind Telegram channel, UNN reports.

According to the telegram channel, "the main explosions were at 01.55-01.56, and Russian air defense was probably working. After that, quieter explosions continued for 15 minutes, similar to the detonation of ammunition. Local residents saw the fireworks.

Reportedly, "the second wave of the attack lasted until 02:35. Explosions were heard in Yevpatoriya and Bakhchisaray district".

The occupiers in Sevastopol reported "the fall of the wreckage of a downed missile in the private sector on Fedorovskaya Street". There were no casualties.

At the same time, the monitoring group of the Crimean Wind telegram channel noted on satellite images "three fires at the Belbek airfield near the runway and parking areas".

"An hour after the end of the missile attack on the Belbek airfield, the number of fires in the area of airplane parking lots increased, and the fires themselves became more intense," the Crimean Wind monitoring group reported, citing satellite imagery.

According to the ASTRA telegram channel, citing local residents, there were "about 20 missiles," and "something is still burning" near the Belbek airfield.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed that at night its air defense systems allegedly "destroyed" "ten operational tactical missiles" over the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimean peninsula.

The Russian Defense Ministry also reported that at night over the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, air defense forces allegedly "destroyed" two missiles, two bombs, two MLRS shells and 9 drones, and over the Bryansk and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation, eight drones were allegedly "intercepted" and "shot down.