It was loud in the area of the Belbek airfield near the occupied Sevastopol at night, locals say "something is still burning"

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 74136 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105702 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148655 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152833 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249404 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173886 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165176 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148289 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225383 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113041 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 44387 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 39285 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 33214 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 57718 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 51733 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249404 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225383 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211548 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237320 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224166 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 74136 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 51733 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 57718 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112704 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113615 views
It was loud in the area of the Belbek airfield near the occupied Sevastopol at night, locals say "something is still burning"

It was loud in the area of the Belbek airfield near the occupied Sevastopol at night, locals say "something is still burning"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26971 views

Last night, explosions were reported near the Belbek airfield in occupied Crimea and, according to the Russian Federation, there was Russian air defense activity, and satellite images showed fires near the airfield's runway and parking areas.

Last night, it was loud near the Belbek airfield near Sevastopol in the temporarily occupied Crimea, according to the Crimean Wind Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

According to the telegram channel, "the main explosions were at 01.55-01.56, and Russian air defense was probably working. After that, quieter explosions continued for 15 minutes, similar to the detonation of ammunition. Local residents saw the fireworks.

Reportedly, "the second wave of the attack lasted until 02:35. Explosions were heard in Yevpatoriya and Bakhchisaray district".

The occupiers in Sevastopol reported "the fall of the wreckage of a downed missile in the private sector on Fedorovskaya Street". There were no casualties.

At the same time, the monitoring group of the Crimean Wind telegram channel noted on satellite images "three fires at the Belbek airfield near the runway and parking areas".

"An hour after the end of the missile attack on the Belbek airfield, the number of fires in the area of airplane parking lots increased, and the fires themselves became more intense," the Crimean Wind monitoring group reported, citing satellite imagery.

According to the ASTRA telegram channel, citing local residents, there were "about 20 missiles," and "something is still burning" near the Belbek airfield.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed that at night its air defense systems allegedly "destroyed" "ten operational tactical missiles" over the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimean peninsula.

The Russian Defense Ministry also reported that at night over the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, air defense forces allegedly "destroyed" two missiles, two bombs, two MLRS shells and 9 drones, and over the Bryansk and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation, eight drones were allegedly "intercepted" and "shot down.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
yevpatoriaYevpatoria
krymCrimea
sevastopolSevastopol

