It must be fair: Trump on the agreement that will end the war between rf and ukraine

It must be fair: Trump on the agreement that will end the war between rf and ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22820 views

Donald Trump said after meeting with Zelensky that the agreement to end the war in Ukraine must be fair.

U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump believes that the agreement that will end the war between rf and Ukraine should be fair. He expressed this opinion after a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, reports UNN cited by CNN.

When asked how he would envision a "fair" agreement that would end the war between Russia and Ukraine, Donald Trump gave a vague answer.

"It's too early to talk about it," Trump said on Fox News after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in New York. "I have my ideas, and the president certainly has his ideas. It's got to be fair," Trump said.

Trump made a statement on Ukraine before meeting with Zelensky: what he said27.09.2024, 16:10 • 144655 views

Zelensky, standing next to Trump, interjected, "This war should not be started. I think the problem is that Putin has killed so many people, and of course we should do everything we can to put pressure on him to stop this war. He's on our territory - that's the most important thing to realize - he's on our territory.

When asked if there would be another meeting between the two, Trump left the door open.

"It could very well happen, but I think the president said it best: this is a war that should never have happened," he said.

Trump reiterates at meeting with Zelenskiy that he will “end the war in Ukraine quickly” if he becomes president27.09.2024, 17:43 • 18611 views

Vladimir Zelensky and Donald Trump began their meeting in New York  .

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

