It must be fair: Trump on the agreement that will end the war between rf and ukraine

U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump believes that the agreement that will end the war between rf and Ukraine should be fair. He expressed this opinion after a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, reports UNN cited by CNN.

When asked how he would envision a "fair" agreement that would end the war between Russia and Ukraine, Donald Trump gave a vague answer.

"It's too early to talk about it," Trump said on Fox News after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in New York. "I have my ideas, and the president certainly has his ideas. It's got to be fair," Trump said.

Zelensky, standing next to Trump, interjected, "This war should not be started. I think the problem is that Putin has killed so many people, and of course we should do everything we can to put pressure on him to stop this war. He's on our territory - that's the most important thing to realize - he's on our territory.

When asked if there would be another meeting between the two, Trump left the door open.

"It could very well happen, but I think the president said it best: this is a war that should never have happened," he said.

Vladimir Zelensky and Donald Trump began their meeting in New York .