"It is too early to talk about opening a new front line": Syniehubov on the situation in the Kupyansk sector

The military situation in the north of Kharkiv region and in the Kupyansk sector remains unchanged. Therefore, it is too early to talk about opening a new front line. This was stated by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN.

The enemy is amassing troops, as is traditional, to conduct active assault operations. We clearly understand that there is a front line there. Over the past two months, the enemy has actually been replacing its units there, which lost their combat capability due to the effective work of our Armed Forces. - Syniehubov said.

Details

The head of the RMA noted that the newly arrived Russian units trained right next to the positions and immediately launched an assault. Yesterday alone, our troops repelled the enemy 15 times in this section of the frontline.

Syniehubov noted that the enemy's personnel has not been increased. Ukrainian defenders are constantly monitoring the movement of troops both in the north and in the northeast. So it is too early to talk about a new front line being opened.