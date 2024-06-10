It is shameful and immoral to earn money from partnerships with companies that have the influence of the Russian Federation - Deputy

Making money from partnerships with companies with Russian influence is immoral and shameful. The Security Service and the National Security and Defense Council should examine the activities of companies controlled by Sergei Groza and Vladimir Naumenko. This opinion was expressed in an exclusive comment by UNN deputy of the Odessa City Council Olga Kvasnitskaya.

Of course, this is shameful and these are the issues of the SBU and the National Security Council, which should deal with these issues. But I understand that they do not have time, because we see that today there are many business entities that continue to work with companies that have Russian influence - Kvasnitskaya noted.

According to her, there are two components in the issue of Russian influence on Ukrainian companies and cooperation of enterprises with sub–sanctioned companies - such enterprises are slowly being identified, as well as the ethical side of the problem.

"There are two components here – that these are issues of our state institutions and they are slowly moving in this direction. And the second component is a question of the values of our businessmen, because making money from partnerships with companies that brought us war, bringing us death, is simply immoral, unworthy. Therefore, these two points need to be raised publicly and condemned by companies that continue to work with entities that have long been enemies for us," Kvasnitskaya stressed.

Recall

In general, according to UNN, there is an extensive network of companies with Russian roots in Ukraine. At first glance, inconspicuous companies that are part of or doing business with the GNT Group holding of Odessa businessmen Sergei Groza and Vladimir Naumenko work in the agricultural sector, which is now of strategic importance in terms of filling the budget of our country, against which Russia has decided a large-scale war.

UNN also found out that the companies controlled by Groza and Naumenko collaborated with the corporation Black Sea Commodities Trading Limited, which fell under the Ukrainian sanctions in early April 2021.

In addition, the companies included in the GNT Group structure actively worked with the sanctioned smuggler Vadim Alperin.