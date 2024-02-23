It is divided into some six months: Zelensky saw a working plan to get F-16s

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had seen a working plan to receive F-16 fighter jets. It is divided into some six-month periods. Zelensky said this during a joint press conference with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, an UNN correspondent reports.

"We will receive the first batch of F-16 this year. Frederiksen said that we can probably get a part of this batch in the coming summer months. I won't say specifically. We will get a part of our agreements this year. This is a fact, because the appropriate pilots and technical teams will be ready for this number of aircraft, in addition to the crews, infrastructure things must also be prepared," Zelensky said.

The President said that he had seen a working plan for the F-16.

"I saw a working plan at the Stavka to get the planes. It is divided into some six months," Zelensky said.

Addendum

The Danish Ministry of Defense reported on February 22 that Ukraine can expect to receive the first Danish F-16 fighters this summer.

Today, on February 23, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen expressed hopethat Ukraine will be able to receive Danish F-16 fighter jets before the summer.

Zelenskiy saidthat Ukraine is now working to ensure that F-16s start to really protect Ukrainian skies.