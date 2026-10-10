It has become known how many Russian servicemen and pieces of equipment the Defense Forces destroyed on the front over the past day

Over the past day, Ukraine’s Defense Forces eliminated and wounded another 1,420 Russian military personnel, and also destroyed dozens of units of the enemy’s weapons and military equipment. The total personnel losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the full-scale invasion have reached approximately 1,550,910. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

According to the military, over the past day the Russian army lost 4 tanks, 6 armored combat vehicles, 50 artillery systems, and 2 multiple-launch rocket systems.

Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 6 air defense systems, 1,591 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 9 ground robotic systems, and 534 vehicles and fuel tankers.

Russia’s total losses since the beginning of the invasion

As of October 10, 2026, the Russian army had lost 12,406 tanks, 25,515 armored combat vehicles, and 51,000 artillery systems.

In addition, according to the General Staff, 2,201 multiple-launch rocket systems, 1,699 air defense systems, 443 aircraft, 356 helicopters, and 556,926 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed.

Total losses of vehicles and fuel tankers amount to 160,946 units, while losses of special equipment amount to 4,812 units.

The General Staff noted that information on the enemy’s losses continues to be уточнено.

The Russians struck Zaporizhzhia; people were killed, and there may be wounded people under the rubble of buildings