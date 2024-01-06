"It had a powerful impact on the peninsula's defense system" - Humeniuk on the damage to the Russian military checkpoint in Crimea

The defeat of the command post of the Russian occupation forces near Sevastopol affected the defense system of the temporarily occupied Crimea. This was stated by the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine Natalia Humeniuk during a telethon, UNN reports.

It is clear that this has had a powerful impact on the peninsula's defense system, and it is now in the process of emergency reformatting - Gumenyuk said, commenting on the defeat of the command post of the Russian occupation forces near Sevastopol.

She noted that the damage to the command post also affects the moral and psychological state of the Russian troops.

"Both by radio intercepts and the general development of combat events. We see a frantic replacement of units," added Humeniuk.

In addition, the spokesperson emphasized that Russia is reinforcing in the southern direction, deploying paratroopers and marines.

Recall

On January 4, as a result of an air attack on the occupied Crimea, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit a Russian occupation troops' assembly point.

The Atesh movement reportedthat the Ukrainian Armed Forces hit a control center responsible for a secure channel of communication with the Kremlin and coordination of air defense systems during a strike on Crimea on January 4.

Humeniuk notedthat as a result of the AFU's attack on the occupiers' military facilities in Crimea, not only one command post was damaged, but also the occupiers' defense system in Crimea was seriously damaged.