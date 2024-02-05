"It depends on the EU countries when Ukraine will be among them." Zelensky on joining the EU

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Ukraine has done enough to join the European Union that even the countries that are already members of the EU do not have. The president said this in an interview with the Italian TV channel Rai 1, UNN reports.

"...there is still some way to go. We can go very quickly. I would say this: today it depends on the EU countries, when Ukraine will be among them," Zelensky said.

The President emphasized that Ukraine has the same difficulties on its way to the EU as other countries faced when joining the EU, but despite the fact that Ukraine is at war, many things are being done that are necessary for future accession.

"And despite the fact that we are at war, we are doing it: we are passing a lot of laws, reforming our system a lot. Sometimes you may like some laws, sometimes not so much. Sometimes they are accepted by parliamentarians, sometimes not so much. Sometimes they are accepted by society, sometimes not so much. But if your choice is to be in the European Union, these are the rules. And the rules must be respected. So when can we be? And I think that Ukraine is very close to this in terms of, for example, reforms, army power, land reforms, digitalization, harmonization of legislation. I'll tell you frankly, we have some things done in Ukraine that some countries that are already in the European Union don't have. And this is a fact," Zelensky added.

Recall

Advisor to the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Ivan Nagornyak commented to UNN that Ukraine is already moving at a much faster pace than other EU candidate countries with regard to the EU's legislation screening procedure.