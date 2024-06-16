$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 12666 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Israeli army plans to observe a daily "tactical pause in military activity" in the southern Gaza Strip

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25193 views

The Israeli military is planning a daily "tactical pause" in military operations in the southern Gaza Strip from 8am to 7pm to increase the flow of humanitarian aid.

Israeli army plans to observe a daily "tactical pause in military activity" in the southern Gaza Strip

The IDF announced the possibility of increasing humanitarian aid to the southern Gaza Strip - for this purpose, the Israeli army intends "tactical pause" every day from 8:00 to 19:00. Writes UNN citing Israel Defense Forces.

In order to increase the amount of humanitarian aid entering Gaza, and following additional discussions with the UN and international organizations, there will be a local tactical pause in military activities for humanitarian purposes from 08:00 to 19:00 every day until further notice, along the road leading from Kerem Shalom checkpoint to Salah al-Din Road and further north. 

- Israel's military establishment said in a statement.

The IDF promises that it will continue to "support humanitarian efforts on the ground.

It should be noted that there is increasing pressure on Israel and the Islamist militia Hamas to end the war. However, an agreement to release some 120 hostages still held by Hamas in exchange for the release of Palestinians from Israeli prisons is still not under consideration. Hamas is demanding an end to the war, or at least guarantees that Israel will stop fighting. Israel has not yet confirmed readiness. 

Recall

UNN reported that eight Israeli soldiers were killed when their armored vehicle was blown up by explosives or anti-tank missiles during an operation against "terrorist infrastructure" in southern Gaza.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
United Nations
Israel Defense Forces
Gaza Strip
