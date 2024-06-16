Israeli army plans to observe a daily "tactical pause in military activity" in the southern Gaza Strip

The IDF announced the possibility of increasing humanitarian aid to the southern Gaza Strip - for this purpose, the Israeli army intends "tactical pause" every day from 8:00 to 19:00. Writes UNN citing Israel Defense Forces.

In order to increase the amount of humanitarian aid entering Gaza, and following additional discussions with the UN and international organizations, there will be a local tactical pause in military activities for humanitarian purposes from 08:00 to 19:00 every day until further notice, along the road leading from Kerem Shalom checkpoint to Salah al-Din Road and further north. - Israel's military establishment said in a statement.

The IDF promises that it will continue to "support humanitarian efforts on the ground.

It should be noted that there is increasing pressure on Israel and the Islamist militia Hamas to end the war. However, an agreement to release some 120 hostages still held by Hamas in exchange for the release of Palestinians from Israeli prisons is still not under consideration. Hamas is demanding an end to the war, or at least guarantees that Israel will stop fighting. Israel has not yet confirmed readiness.

UNN reported that eight Israeli soldiers were killed when their armored vehicle was blown up by explosives or anti-tank missiles during an operation against "terrorist infrastructure" in southern Gaza.