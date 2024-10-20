Israel launches airstrike on Gaza: dozens killed, but conflicting reports
Kyiv • UNN
Hamas media reports 73 deaths as a result of an Israeli air strike on Gaza. Israel denies these figures, claiming that the number of casualties is greatly exaggerated.
Hamas-affiliated media reported an Israeli airstrike on the Gaza Strip that left dozens of people injured. However, the Israeli side has not confirmed this information. This was reported by AFP, UNN reports.
Details
According to Gaza Media, an Israeli air strike on the northern parts of the Gaza Strip killed at least 73 people, according to various estimates. However, Israeli officials deny these claims, claiming that the numbers cited by Palestinian sources are exaggerated.
Initial reports from local hospitals indicated about twenty people were killed, but the Gaza Ministry of Health also reported dozens of wounded and missing as a result of the attack.
The airstrike targeted several multi-storey residential buildings in the Beit Lahiya neighborhood, causing considerable concern among local residents and international observers.
The Israeli army did not provide specific data on the number of deaths, but emphasized that its information indicates a much lower number of victims than reported in the Palestinian media.
