Iran's top diplomat accused the US of closing the Strait of Hormuz

$43.9650.50
ukenru
Exclusive
04:43 PM • 11117 views
Nights will be frosty, and daytime temperatures up to 15°C: what weather to expect in Ukraine at the beginning of the week
Exclusive
03:40 PM • 22826 views
Horoscope for March 16-22: fateful encounters and new opportunities
March 22, 01:24 PM • 45970 views
Iran opened the Strait of Hormuz for ships to pass, but there are exceptions
March 22, 09:01 AM • 73818 views
Easter omens - what was traditionally considered in Ukraine to be harbingers of happiness, prosperity, and harvestPhoto
March 22, 02:48 AM • 58002 views
Trump stated that the US "wiped Iran off the map" and set a deadline for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz
March 21, 12:15 PM • 68021 views
Russia wanted to stage an assassination attempt on Orban before the elections in Hungary - WP
Exclusive
March 21, 08:53 AM • 77715 views
Why China still doesn't risk attacking Taiwan
March 21, 12:55 AM • 67161 views
Kremlin prepares large-scale repressions after the end of the war in Ukraine - Reuters
Exclusive
March 20, 05:00 PM • 79193 views
How Ukrainians find happiness during the great war: figures, facts, and advice from a psychotherapist
Exclusive
March 20, 03:55 PM • 126121 views
"We couldn't believe our eyes" - Ukrainian military in the Middle East on American defense
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+5°
2m/s
65%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
NATO delegation arrives in Ukraine for the first time since the start of Russia's full-scale invasionPhotoMarch 22, 10:04 AM • 45468 views
Russian hackers hack messengers, Signal and WhatsApp under attack - mediaMarch 22, 10:13 AM • 22249 views
Sikorski criticized Nawrocki's visit to Orban due to ties with the KremlinMarch 22, 11:06 AM • 18061 views
Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia region - 53-year-old man killed in KomyshuvakhaMarch 22, 11:57 AM • 11197 views
Large-scale fire at a warehouse near Kyiv covered 5,500 square meters, dozens of rescuers involvedPhoto04:00 PM • 8054 views
Publications
Easter omens - what was traditionally considered in Ukraine to be harbingers of happiness, prosperity, and harvestPhotoMarch 22, 09:01 AM • 73818 views
Should you buy an air fryer - pros, cons, and nuances of choiceMarch 21, 09:28 AM • 59354 views
Aries: zodiac sign characteristics, personality traits, and compatibilityMarch 21, 07:06 AM • 56013 views
"We couldn't believe our eyes" - Ukrainian military in the Middle East on American defense
Exclusive
March 20, 03:55 PM • 126121 views
"Fuel cashback" launched and gas station prices jumped again: what's happening with fuel on March 20 and what to expect next
Exclusive
March 20, 01:16 PM • 81493 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Andriy Hnatov
Mikheil Saakashvili
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Donetsk Oblast
United States
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nicholas Brendon, star of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," has diedMarch 21, 01:45 PM • 29950 views
Top 4 melodramas with a tearful ending that everyone should watchMarch 21, 02:47 AM • 33622 views
Olga Kharlan and Luigi Samele revealed the gender of their unborn childVideoMarch 20, 05:17 PM • 33106 views
Bruce Willis celebrates 71st birthday: rare photos with granddaughter and family support despite illnessPhotoMarch 20, 03:18 PM • 35846 views
IEA advises working from home and flying less due to rising energy pricesMarch 20, 02:28 PM • 33503 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Buk air defense system
S-400 missile system
The Times

Iran's top diplomat accused the US of closing the Strait of Hormuz

Kyiv • UNN

 • 690 views

Iran's Foreign Minister announced the cessation of shipping due to insurers' concerns. The strait is closed to vessels associated with the country's enemies.

Iran's top diplomat accused the US of closing the Strait of Hormuz

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has been suspended because insurance companies are concerned about the war unleashed by the United States, not Iran's actions, UNN reports.

"Freedom of navigation cannot exist without freedom of trade. Respect both, or expect neither," Araghchi wrote on X. He added that further threats would not convince Iranians or insurers.

Trump stated that the US "wiped Iran off the map" and set a deadline for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz22.03.26, 04:48 • 58012 views

Recall

Iran announced the opening of the Strait of Hormuz to all ships except those associated with "enemies of Iran."

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
United States
Iran