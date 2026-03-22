Iran's top diplomat accused the US of closing the Strait of Hormuz

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has been suspended because insurance companies are concerned about the war unleashed by the United States, not Iran's actions, UNN reports.

"Freedom of navigation cannot exist without freedom of trade. Respect both, or expect neither," Araghchi wrote on X. He added that further threats would not convince Iranians or insurers.

Trump stated that the US "wiped Iran off the map" and set a deadline for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz

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Iran announced the opening of the Strait of Hormuz to all ships except those associated with "enemies of Iran."