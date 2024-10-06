Iran temporarily canceled all flights

In the evening, on October 6, Iran canceled all flights from all airports in the country until Monday. the reasons for this decision are currently unknown. This was reported by the state-run IRNA news agency, UNN reported.

Details

In particular, a representative of the Civil Aviation Organization said that due to operational constraints, flights will be canceled from 21:00 tonight (Sunday, October 6) to 6:00 tomorrow morning (Monday, October 7).

According to him, passengers will not have to worry about the cost of air tickets, and airlines will act in accordance with the instructions of the Civil Aviation Organization.

The agency also added that flight changes and ticket refunds will be announced later.

