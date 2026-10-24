Iran is preparing assassination attempts against U.S. officials abroad - Axios

Iran has significantly intensified its efforts to attack American diplomats and officials in the Middle East and beyond. Axios reports this, citing a memo from U.S. Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton dated October 23 and addressed to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the relevant intelligence has already been conveyed to senior State Department officials.

American officials say the intelligence is one of the reasons why the State Department is reducing staff at several U.S. embassies in the Middle East amid growing concerns about a broader regional conflict - the publication writes.

It is indicated that this intelligence became one of the reasons for reducing the U.S. diplomatic presence in a number of Middle Eastern countries amid fears of an expansion of the regional conflict.

To remind you

The United States began evacuating some military personnel and diplomats from locations in the Middle East due to security threats. This is taking place amid President Donald Trump's discussions of possible new military actions against Iran.

Saudi Arabia halted operations at Riyadh Airport after an attack; hundreds of flights were canceled