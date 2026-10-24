Iran is preparing assassination attempts against U.S. officials abroad - Axios

$45.050.0350.440.13
ukenru
12:58 AM • 18795 views
Zelenskyy stated his readiness to end the war along the current front line
11:56 PM • 20221 views
Only a diplomatic resolution of the Donbas issue will bring the end of the war closer, Rubio says
October 23, 09:21 PM • 19277 views
Trump threatened Ukraine and Russia with 200% tariffs if they do not sign a peace agreement
October 23, 07:39 PM • 20835 views
Ukraine is introducing a ceasefire starting at 03:00 on October 27 for a humanitarian operation in Oleshky — General Staff
October 23, 07:29 PM • 25629 views
The state will compensate up to 80% of wartime losses to civilian shipping: who will receive the funds and how to apply
October 23, 06:57 PM • 18962 views
New Pentagon materials on UFOs indicate: mysterious "black triangles" were spotted over an important facility in the United States
October 23, 06:18 PM • 19713 views
Amid the Starlink scandal, Musk accused Ukraine’s elites of profiting from the war and hinted at the “bribery” of politicians in the United States
October 23, 04:46 PM • 21552 views
The operation will be extremely complicated: Lubinets explained how people will be evacuated from OleshkyVideo
October 23, 04:14 PM • 20046 views
On October 24, outage schedules will be in effect in a number of regions of Ukraine — how many groups will be without electricity
October 23, 03:24 PM • 18622 views
Incident near the Embassy of Ukraine in Washington: the Foreign Ministry revealed details and added that the diplomatic mission is resuming operations
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+11°
2.9m/s
81%
756mm
Popular news
Massive floods have engulfed four U.S. states: people are being rescued from rooftops, evacuations have been orderedOctober 23, 08:10 PM • 4146 views
Moldova declared a Russian diplomat persona non grata after a drone crashOctober 23, 08:28 PM • 2776 views
"Probably a boring day at the office": LeBron James responds to Trump's criticismVideoOctober 23, 10:54 PM • 5036 views
Mass power outages occurred in the occupied territories of Ukraine and in Russia’s Rostov — mediaPhoto12:27 AM • 8034 views
Metro in Russia transferred 1 billion rubles to the Russian army support fund01:29 AM • 10036 views
Publications
The state will compensate up to 80% of wartime losses to civilian shipping: who will receive the funds and how to applyOctober 23, 07:29 PM • 25613 views
Shelters in schools and kindergartens are no longer for everyone: who will be allowed to take shelter from shellingOctober 23, 12:22 PM • 33668 views
Ukraine's economy is approaching a critical threshold: experts warn that reducing employee deferments will intensify the decline
Exclusive
October 23, 10:30 AM • 33642 views
Two weeks without court hearings: who and why is delaying the consideration of the case concerning medical negligence by Odrex doctors?October 23, 07:42 AM • 40068 views
The law on the safety of employees at work has returned to the 2023 version despite lengthy revision - Federation of Trade UnionsOctober 23, 07:39 AM • 40629 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
David Arakhamia
Melania Trump
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kherson Oblast
Oleshky
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bayern coach Vincent Kompany fainted during training and was hospitalizedOctober 23, 06:46 PM • 19304 views
Top 7 detective films that will keep you on the edge of your seat until the endPhotoOctober 23, 03:07 PM • 21610 views
The cult Japanese writer and “rebellious genius” Ryu Murakami has died at the age of 74October 23, 02:14 PM • 26758 views
A Finnish 24-hour puppy show has attracted millions of viewers and become a television hitPhotoOctober 23, 01:50 PM • 27542 views
Meghan Markle reacted to the investigation into her father — what he is suspected ofOctober 23, 01:49 PM • 25942 views
Actual
Starlink
The Guardian
Film
FAB-250
Shahed-136

Iran is preparing assassination attempts against U.S. officials abroad - Axios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 262 views

U.S. intelligence has recorded an increase in threats from Iran. The State Department is reducing staff at embassies in the Middle East.

Iran is preparing assassination attempts against U.S. officials abroad - Axios

Iran has significantly intensified its efforts to attack American diplomats and officials in the Middle East and beyond. Axios reports this, citing a memo from U.S. Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton dated October 23 and addressed to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the relevant intelligence has already been conveyed to senior State Department officials.

American officials say the intelligence is one of the reasons why the State Department is reducing staff at several U.S. embassies in the Middle East amid growing concerns about a broader regional conflict

- the publication writes.

It is indicated that this intelligence became one of the reasons for reducing the U.S. diplomatic presence in a number of Middle Eastern countries amid fears of an expansion of the regional conflict.

To remind you

The United States began evacuating some military personnel and diplomats from locations in the Middle East due to security threats. This is taking place amid President Donald Trump's discussions of possible new military actions against Iran.

Saudi Arabia halted operations at Riyadh Airport after an attack; hundreds of flights were canceled11.10.26, 01:17 • 5510 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Evacuation
United States Department of State
Donald Trump
United States
Iran