Investigation against MP Marikovskyi on suspicion of false declaration of cryptocurrency worth over UAH 24 million completed

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Investigation against MP Marikovskyi on suspicion of false declaration of cryptocurrency worth over UAH 24 million completed

Investigation against MP Marikovskyi on suspicion of false declaration of cryptocurrency worth over UAH 24 million completed

Kyiv  •  UNN

The NABU has completed an investigation into the suspicion of a member of parliament that he falsely declared more than UAH 24 million in cryptocurrency that did not actually belong to him.

Law enforcers have completed an investigation into the suspicion of a current MP of unreliable declaration of cryptocurrency  worth over UAH 24 million. The case file has been opened. UNN reports this with reference to NABU. 

According to UNN, this is Oleksandr Marikovskyi.

On February 14, 2024, the NABU and the SAPO completed an investigation on suspicion of a current MP of Ukraine of making false statements in his 2020 e-declaration

- the statement said.

According to the investigation, in 2020, the MP declared cryptocurrency with a market value of more than UAH 24 million, which allegedly belonged to him since 2019. 

At the same time, law enforcement officers found out that the cryptocurrency wallet specified by the MP had never actually belonged to him, and the transactions for the purchase of the cryptocurrency specified in the annual declaration were carried out by citizens of another state who were in no way related to the declarant.

On January 31, 2024, the NABU and the SAPO notified the MP of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (declaration of false information). 

The NABU thanked the US Embassy and partners for training detectives in advanced crypto-investigation techniques that help to expose such offenses. 

The investigation of these facts was launched on the basis of the conclusion of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption, the agency said.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies

