Investigation against MP Marikovskyi on suspicion of false declaration of cryptocurrency worth over UAH 24 million completed

Law enforcers have completed an investigation into the suspicion of a current MP of unreliable declaration of cryptocurrency worth over UAH 24 million. The case file has been opened. UNN reports this with reference to NABU.

According to UNN, this is Oleksandr Marikovskyi.

On February 14, 2024, the NABU and the SAPO completed an investigation on suspicion of a current MP of Ukraine of making false statements in his 2020 e-declaration - the statement said.

According to the investigation, in 2020, the MP declared cryptocurrency with a market value of more than UAH 24 million, which allegedly belonged to him since 2019.

At the same time, law enforcement officers found out that the cryptocurrency wallet specified by the MP had never actually belonged to him, and the transactions for the purchase of the cryptocurrency specified in the annual declaration were carried out by citizens of another state who were in no way related to the declarant.

On January 31, 2024, the NABU and the SAPO notified the MP of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (declaration of false information).

The NABU thanked the US Embassy and partners for training detectives in advanced crypto-investigation techniques that help to expose such offenses.

The investigation of these facts was launched on the basis of the conclusion of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption, the agency said.

